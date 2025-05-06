Braun logged 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 40 minutes during Monday's 121-119 victory over Oklahoma City in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Braun has the unenviable task of guarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, but played a really solid game overall. While his overall numbers are down in the postseason, he's seeing 39.5 minutes per night with 12.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 three-pointers on 49.4 percent shooting from the field.
