Braun (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Braun is expected to miss a 12th consecutive contest as he recovers from a left ankle sprain, though it's a positive sign that he isn't being ruled out a day in advance of tipoff. Jalen Pickett and Julian Strawther may continue to see increased burn if Braun remains sidelined.

