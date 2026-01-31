This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Doubtful for Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Braun (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Braun is expected to miss a 12th consecutive contest as he recovers from a left ankle sprain, though it's a positive sign that he isn't being ruled out a day in advance of tipoff. Jalen Pickett and Julian Strawther may continue to see increased burn if Braun remains sidelined.