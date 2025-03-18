Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Braun (foot) is out for Monday's game against the Warriors, Danny Emerman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

In a surprising development, the Nuggets have downgraded Braun from probable to out with an elbow injury. His next chance to play comes Wednesday against the Lakers. In Braun's absence against Golden State, Peyton Watson and Jalen Pickett should see increases in playing time.

More News