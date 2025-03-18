Braun (foot) is out for Monday's game against the Warriors, Danny Emerman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
In a surprising development, the Nuggets have downgraded Braun from probable to out with an elbow injury. His next chance to play comes Wednesday against the Lakers. In Braun's absence against Golden State, Peyton Watson and Jalen Pickett should see increases in playing time.
More News
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Likely to play Monday vs. GSW•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Green light to play Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Likely to play Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Posts 22 points in victory•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Green light to play Friday•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Likely to play through foot issue•