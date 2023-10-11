Braun (calf) won't play in Tuesday's preseason game versus the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Braun has been downgraded from questionable to out for Tuesday's preseason opener due to a calf injury. His next chance to suit up will be Thursday's preseason matchup with Chicago.
