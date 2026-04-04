Braun accumulated 21 points (7-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block over 39 minutes during Saturday's 136-134 overtime victory over the Spurs.

The fourth-year wing topped 20 points for the first time since March 18, when he hit for 26 points against the Grizzlies, while the five made three-pointers were a season high. Braun has scored in double digits in 12 of the last 13 contests, averaging 15.3 points, 4.7 boards, 2.5 assists and 1.6 threes over that span.