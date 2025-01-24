Braun accumulated 21 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 25 minutes during Thursday's 132-123 win over Sacramento.

The 23-year-old recorded his third consecutive contest with at least 20 points, finishing as the club's second-leading scorer behind Nikola Jokic (35 points). Thursday's win also marked Braun's 11th outing with multiple swipes. The third-year guard has taken a significant leap this season, and he has been stellar over his last five outings, during which he has averaged 19.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 67.9 percent from the field in 29.6 minutes per game.