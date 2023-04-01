Braun ended Friday's 100-93 loss to Phoenix with 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 29 minutes.

Braun drew a spot start with Denver down numerous regulars for the second half of a back-to-back set. The rookie was solid in the expanded role, scoring in double figures for a second straight game and grabbing his most rebounds since Feb. 11. The Nuggets are expected to be back to full strength when they return to action Tuesday in Houston, and if that's the case, Braun's increased fantasy value will likely come to an end.