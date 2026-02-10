Braun is probable for Wednesday's game against Memphis due to a left ankle sprain.

Braun also carried a probable designation leading up to Monday's game against the Cavs and was ultimately able to suit up, so he'll presumably have a good chance to take the court Wednesday in his team's final game before the All-Star break. Braun is averaging 10.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in four showings since returning from a 12-game absence.