Nuggets' Christian Braun: Expected to play vs. Grizzlies
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Braun is probable for Wednesday's game against Memphis due to a left ankle sprain.
Braun also carried a probable designation leading up to Monday's game against the Cavs and was ultimately able to suit up, so he'll presumably have a good chance to take the court Wednesday in his team's final game before the All-Star break. Braun is averaging 10.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in four showings since returning from a 12-game absence.
