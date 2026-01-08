Nuggets' Christian Braun: Expects to play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Braun is listed as probable for Friday's game against Atlanta due to a left ankle sprain.
Braun logged 30 minutes in just his second games since Nov. 12, so his name on the injury report appears to be cautionary considering he's fresh off an ankle injury. The team should have official word on his availability closer to tipoff.
