Braun notched 24 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 124-122 win over Oklahoma City.

There was a lot of talk in the offseason regarding Braun and his potential impact as a starter, but he's been a pleasant surprise for the Nuggets thus far. The third-year guard posted his best scoring mark of the season Wednesday and has surpassed the 15-point plateau in three straight contests. He's averaging 18.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, while shooting 50 percent from three-point range, since the beginning of November.