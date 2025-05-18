Braun finished Sunday's 125-93 loss to the Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 19 points (7-14 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes.

Braun fell one point shy of the team-high mark in scoring, wrapping up both a solid regular season and postseason for the Nuggets. Over 14 playoff games, the 24-year-old swingman averaged 12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks in 38.9 minutes. Braun should have a good chance of remaining a regular starter in 2025-26 following his breakout campaign, and he could have an even bigger role if Russell Westbrook declines his player option and heads elsewhere ahead of the new year.