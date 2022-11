Braun ended Friday's 131-112 loss to the Celtics with two points (1-1 FG), two rebounds and two assists over 13 minutes.

Braun didn't sniff the court in his squad's last contest Wednesday against the Pacers and logged just two minutes Monday against the Spurs, but he received another opportunity Friday evening. He made his only shot from the field and snagged a pair of boards and assists, but at this point in the season, he's yet to establish a clear role in the Nuggets' rotation.