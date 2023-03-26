Braun contributed zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) across 18 minutes during Saturday's 129-106 victory over the Bucks.

Braun missed both of his shot attempts and failed to make any other tallies in the box score across 18 minutes during Saturday's blowout win. This mark's Braun's third straight scoreless outing, so barring numerous injuries, fantasy managers can safely leave the rookie on the wavier wire for the final weeks of the regular season.