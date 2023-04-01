Braun will move into the starting lineup Friday against the Suns, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Reggie Jackson will start alongside Braun in the backcourt with Jamal Murray resting and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope out with an illness. Braun is typically a low-usage defender for the Nuggets, but he's coming off an 11-point outing versus the Pelicans and there are a lot of shots up for grabs Friday night.