Braun (foot) is available for Friday's game versus the Warriors.
As expected, Braun will shake off a probable tag and return to action following a one-game absence due to a strained left foot. Over his last five outings, the third-year guard has averaged 16.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals across 38.4 minutes per contest.
