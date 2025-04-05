Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Braun (foot) is available for Friday's game versus the Warriors.

As expected, Braun will shake off a probable tag and return to action following a one-game absence due to a strained left foot. Over his last five outings, the third-year guard has averaged 16.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals across 38.4 minutes per contest.

More News