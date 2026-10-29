Braun tallied 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four assists, three steals and a block across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 104-91 win over the Pelicans.

Braun matched his previous season-high scoring mark and also delivered multiple steals for the third straight game. The main issue with Braun early in the season has been a lack of consistency -- he's failed to hit double-digit points in two of his four games, and while he had a strong defensive outing in this one, he also failed to record a single rebound. His playing time and steady role as a starter will give him a decent floor, but the lack of consistency hurts his upside considerably.