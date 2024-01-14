Braun (ankle) is available for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
As expected, Braun has been upgraded from probable to available. He's yet to miss a game this season, averaging 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals-plus-blocks in 18.8 minutes over his last six appearances.
