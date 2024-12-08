Share Video

Braun (quadriceps) is available for Sunday's game against the Hawks.

As expected, Braun has been upgraded from probable to available. He hasn't missed a game this season and has scored in double figures in all 21 of his appearances, averaging 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals in 35.3 minutes per game.

