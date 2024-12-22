Share Video

Braun (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Braun has been dealing with a lower back strain lately, but he will be able to play through it again Sunday. Over his last five appearances, Braun is averaging 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 assists in 31.4 minutes per contest.

