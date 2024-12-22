Braun (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.
Braun has been dealing with a lower back strain lately, but he will be able to play through it again Sunday. Over his last five appearances, Braun is averaging 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 assists in 31.4 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Likely to play Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Posts 13 points in return to action•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Officially available•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Trending toward playing•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Deemed questionable•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Ruled out Monday•