Braun (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Rockets.
As expected, Braun will shake off a probable tag Sunday due to a strained left foot. The 23-year-old shooting guard has missed only one game in March, during which he has averaged 15.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.8 three-pointers and 1.0 steals across 35.5 minutes per game over 10 outings.
