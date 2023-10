Coach Michael Malone said Braun (calf) will play in Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Lakers, Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette reports.

Braun didn't play in Thursday's preseason finale, but Malone said the second-year wing could've suited up if it was a regular-season matchup. With Bruce Brown and Jeff Green gone, Braun is slated for an increased workload this season, but he's still expected to operate off the bench.