Braun (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Lakers.

Braun popped up on Thursday's injury report due to left foot inflammation, but the issue isn't severe enough for him to miss Friday's contest. Braun has started in 18 straight games, and over that span he has averaged 17.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.3 assist and 1.2 steals over 36.3 minutes per game.