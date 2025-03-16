Braun (foot) is available for Saturday's game against the Wizards.

Braun was listed on the injury report due to left foot inflammation, but it's not severe enough for him to miss Saturday's contest. He has started in every game for the Nuggets since Feb. 1, and over that span he has averaged 17.7 points on 56.0 percent shooting, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals over 36.2 minutes per game.