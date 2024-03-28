Braun isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Suns.
Aaron Gordon will replace Braun in the starting five Wednesday after missing Denver's previous contest with a foot injury. Braun is averaging 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 20.2 minutes across his last 10 appearances coming off the bench.
More News
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Enters starting lineup•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Valuable bench presence in win•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Perfect from field to lead bench•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Moves back to bench•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Steps into starting role•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Fails to step up•