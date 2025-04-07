Braun registered 30 points (12-16 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and four assists over 39 minutes during Sunday's 125-120 loss to the Pacers.

Braun not only established a new career-high scoring mark, but he did it efficiently, missing just four of his 16 shots from the floor. The guard, who has established himself as a regular starter this season, also ended two boards shy of recording a double-double. Braun has eclipsed the 15-point mark in six games in a row, a span in which he's averaging 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.