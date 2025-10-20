Braun (rest) agreed to a five-year, $125 million rookie contract extension with the Nuggets on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Nuggets have rewarded Braun following a breakout 2024-25 campaign, during which he averaged 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.9 minutes per game while shooting 58.0 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from deep over 79 regular-season games (77 starts). The swingman is all set to reprise his role as Denver's starting shooting guard in 2025-26, and he should see his fair share of open looks while playing alongside stars Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.