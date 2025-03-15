Braun is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Wizards due to left foot inflammation.
Braun hasn't missed a game since Dec. 16 and isn't expected to do so Saturday despite dealing with a left foot issue. There is no indication Braun will operate on a minutes restriction if he's upgraded to available.
More News
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Posts 22 points in victory•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Green light to play Friday•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Likely to play through foot issue•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Productive in Monday's win•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Goes for 23 points Friday•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Records double-double•