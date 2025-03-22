Braun is probable for Sunday's game against the Rockets due to a left foot strain.

Even though Braun has landed on the injury report once again, the probable tag suggests he should play and handle something close to his regular workload. Braun has started in each of his last 22 appearances, averaging 16.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game over that stretch.