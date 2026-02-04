Braun (ankle) posted six points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two assists in 26 minutes Tuesday in the Nuggets' 124-121 loss to the Pistons.

Back in action after missing the Nuggets' previous 12 contests due to a left ankle sprain, Braun stepped back into the starting five and handled a healthy minutes load, but he struggled to deliver much in the way of useful production. At least until the Nuggets get both of Cameron Johnson (knee) and Aaron Gordon (hamstring) back from injury, Braun should have a good chance at holding down a regular starting role, but he may not be in line for much of an uptick in playing time while he's struggled to find his shooting touch this season. After converting on at least 35 percent of his attempts from three-point range in each of his first three NBA campaigns, Braun has gone just seven for 34 (20.6 percent) from downtown through his first 15 appearances of 2025-26.