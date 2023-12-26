Braun produced six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and one assist over 11 minutes during Monday's 120-114 victory over Golden State.

Braun had six points in 11 minutes, the fourth time in the past five games that he has scored fewer than seven points. While he has had some encouraging moments thus far, his season as a while has been disappointing. He is the 261st-ranked player in nine-category leagues, leaving him well off the radar outside of very deep formats.