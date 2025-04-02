Now Playing

Braun (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Spurs.

Braun usually carries probable tags for this foot issue, so the questionable tag is notable -- the Nuggets are likely considering a maintenance day for the second leg of this back-to-back set. During Tuesday's 140-139 double-overtime loss to Minnesota, Braun finished with 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals over 53 minutes.

