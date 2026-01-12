Braun is out for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans due to a left ankle sprain.

The Nuggets deemed Braun probable to play Sunday against the Bucks, but the team ended up ruling him out for that contest. It's unclear if the swingman has suffered a setback, considering he missed 23 games with the sprain earlier this season. Tim Hardaway is worth streaming in shallow leagues Tuesday, while Bruce Brown appears to be an option in deeper settings.