Braun totaled 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 118-104 loss to Golden State.

The Nuggets juggled their lineup with Jamal Murray (hamstring) sidelined, employing Braun to play the point instead of Russell Westrook, who started the game on the bench. It's a slightly unfamiliar spot for Braun, who played the off-guard position through his college career and has succeeded in that role with Denver. He'll return to his usual spot when Murray returns.