Braun logged 19 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 128-98 loss to Minnesota.

The 2022 first-round pick looked sharp in his third start of the season, and his 19 points marked the best effort of his rookie campaign by a wide margin. He shot a scorching 70 percent from the floor in the blowout loss and outplayed all the other replacements in the starting lineup.