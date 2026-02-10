Braun amassed 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 119-117 loss to Cleveland.

Braun got his stat line to acceptable levels after struggling through his first three games following a 12-game absence. He's showing no ill effects from the ankle injury that sidelined him, and Monday's effort was a positive indicator that he'll return to his usual level of production heading into the All-Star break.