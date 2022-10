Braun totaled zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and three rebounds over 13 minutes during Monday's 135-110 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Braun recorded nine points (3-4 3Pt) while chipping in across the box score Saturday, but he failed to build on that performance Monday. The rookie has averaged a solid 13.5 minutes per game, although it's clear he's on the outskirts of the rotation and well off of fantasy radar.