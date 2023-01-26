Braun is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Bucks.
The Nuggets are set to rest almost their entire regular starting lineup, and this will lead to more minutes for Braun, who will start in the backcourt alongside Bruce Brown. It will be the second start of the season for the former Kansas product.
