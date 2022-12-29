Braun amassed nine points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 127-126 loss to Sacramento.

Braun saw some additional playing time in the loss but failed to make the most of his opportunity. With Bruce Brown (ankle) sidelined, Braun may have a small window in which he is called upon to do a little more on both ends of the floor. While he is a nice fit for the Nuggets, his on-court value does not translate well when it comes to fantasy, at least at this point in his young career.