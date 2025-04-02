Braun (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Brendan Vogt of TheDNVR.com reports.

Braun and the rest of the Nuggets' starting lineup will get the night off Wednesday. It'll be the 23-year-old guard's third absence of the campaign. Look for Russell Westbrook, Jalen Pickett and Trey Alexander to see most of the backcourt minutes. Braun's next chance to play will come Friday at Golden State