Braun (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bucks.

The writing was on the wall for Braun sitting Sunday after he downgraded from probable to questionable earlier in the day. With Jamal Murray (ankle/illness) also sidelined, Jalen Pickett, Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway figure to be the top picks to enter Denver's starting lineup against Milwaukee. Braun's next opportunity to play is Tuesday against the Pelicans.