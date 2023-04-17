Braun isn't starting Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round against Minnesota on Sunday, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Braun started three of the Nuggets' final six regular-season games this year but will be on the bench for the start of the playoffs since the team's regular starters are all available. He's averaged 4.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game off the bench this year.