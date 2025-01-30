Braun will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Aaron Gordon replaces Braun in the starting lineup, resulting in Braun's first contest as a reserve this season. Although he won't be part of the first unit, expect Braun to see a sizeable role off the bench.
