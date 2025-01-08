Braun registered 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 118-106 loss to the Celtics.

Nikola Jokic (illness) sat this game out, but Braun didn't soak up much usage in his absence. However, he continues to contribute across the stat sheet. He's been a seventh-round value in nine-category formats over his last eight games with 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.6 blocks.