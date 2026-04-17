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Braun (ankle/hip) is available for Game 1 on Saturday against Minnesota.

Braun is set to return from a two-game absence ankle and hip injuries Saturday. The fourth-year swingman averaged 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 0.7 steals in 31.8 minutes per contest across 44 regular-season games.

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