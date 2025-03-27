Braun (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against Milwaukee.
As expected, Braun will be available Wednesday after initially being tabbed probable. The 23-year-old guard has been playing through a strained left foot, but he's played at least 33 minutes in three straight appearances.
