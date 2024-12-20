Braun (back) has been cleared to play Thursday against the Trail Blazers.
It was reported several hours before tipoff that Braun was trending in the right direction, and he's now been officially cleared to play following a one-game absence due to a back issue. He should be in store for a full workload Thursday evening.
