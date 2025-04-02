Braun (foot) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Timberwolves.
Braun has been upgraded from probable to available Tuesday despite dealing with a left foot strain. Braun has displayed impressive efficiency as of late, posting 58.5/44.4/78.3 shooting splits across his previous 10 appearances.
