Nuggets' Christian Braun: Officially in
Braun (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against Memphis.
Braun will shed a probable tag in time to suit up Wednesday. He's fresh off his third 20-point game of the season, as he logged 20 points, five rebounds and two assists in Monday's loss to Cleveland.
