Nuggets' Christian Braun: Out again Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Braun (ankle) is out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.
Braun hasn't taken the court since Jan. 9 while on the mend from a left ankle sprain. His next chance to suit up will arrive Thursday in Washington.
More News
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Sitting again Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Won't suit up Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Another absence coming•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Listed out for Tuesday•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Not playing Sunday•
-
Nuggets' Christian Braun: Downgraded to questionable•