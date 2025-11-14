Braun is scheduled to be re-evaluated in six weeks after suffering a left ankle sprain during Wednesday's 130-116 win over the Clippers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Nuggets haven't provided official word on the severity of Braun's injury, but he's seemingly dealing with something more significant than a Grade 1 sprain and will be in line for a lengthy absence. Given that Braun is unlikely to be immediately cleared for game action even once he's re-evaluated, fantasy managers should brace for his absence to extend into the new year. Tim Hardaway started the second half of Wednesday's game after Braun exited the contest and should see a boost in playing time during Braun's absence, while Julian Strawther and Spencer Jones could also carve out more consistent roles in the rotation. Through the first 11 games of the season, Braun had taken a big step back statistically from his career-best 2024-25 campaign, averaging 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 three-pointers in 29.5 minutes while shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 79.3 percent from the free-throw line.